DRIVE Rally announced, coming to early access this Autumn

Developer Pixel Perfect Dude has announced #DRIVE Rally will be coming to early access on PC this Autumn, with console versions coming in 2025.

The team says that “#DRIVE Rally isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the ‘90s”, adding: “From the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany, to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest, #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of iconic tracks and legendary rally cars that players can tune and customize.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned pro, the game ensures that every race is challenging and rewarding. Plus, co-drivers aren’t just there for the ride—they bring personality to the journey with their unique brand of humour and insightful driving directions! Pixel Perfect Dude is the studio behind the endless driving game #DRIVE, available now on mobile for Android and Apple iOS, and the Nintendo Switch. Inspired by the pedal-to-the-metal action movies and television of the 1970s and 80s, #DRIVE Rally is the spiritual successor within the same universe looking to shift up and barrel down toward arcade driving game excellence.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

#DRIVE All Over the World: From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio’s previous title #DRIVE. New from the ‘90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Passionate Co-Drivers: For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they’re your trusty navigator —and your worst critic.

#DRIVE Design: It’s your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode – it’ll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it’s 1999: pumped up with 90’s Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

#Drive Rally is coming to PC early access via Steam in Autumn.