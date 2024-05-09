Fishbowl demo released for Steam and PlayStation 5

Indie studio imissmyfriends.studio has announced a demo for Fishbowl has been released for PC via Steam and PlayStation 5.

The team says the demo “covers the first day of Alo’s month-long journey of grief and self-discovery”, and to announce it, the two-person studio (Rhea Gupte and Prateek Saxena) have released a new trailer showing some of the characters, memories, and more of what’s to come, which you can check out, below.

Fishbowl is a heartfelt, slice of life, coming of age story told over a month. 21-year-old Alo gets her first job in a new city and is living by herself while grieving her grandma’s death. The choices she makes each day in figuring out life will lead to a unique journey of self discovery with branching paths and multiple endings. Decide how you want to spend each day. Video call loved ones, work as a video editor by playing an arcade matching game, sort through your late grandmother’s belongings in unpacking puzzles to rediscover childhood memories, and don’t forget to practice self-care tasks while getting to know yourself better, one day at a time. Fishbowl is a warm and cozy story about living in isolation, nurturing friendships and understanding grief. In Fishbowl, feel all feelings as there are no right endings.

“The two of us have poured our heart into every pixel, chord, word in Fishbowl, from our little apartment, in Goa, India,” said Rhea Gupte, Co-Founder and Creative Director of imissmyfriends.studio. “This demo is a small taste of the themes and story-lines we explore in the full game. We hope to give players a peek into Alo’s life and get them intrigued for what lies ahead.”

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Video call a diverse cast of characters with branching conversations

Work from home with a fun matching video editing game

Rediscover memories by solving unpacking puzzles

Do your best with home & self care or do as much as you like

Experience beautiful, hand-drawn pixel art and our cozy lofi soundtracks

Make decisions, uncover the past, and figure out life one day at a time

The Fishbowl demo is out now on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5