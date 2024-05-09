Samoa Joe comes to AEW: Fight Forever

THQ Nordic, All Elite Wrestling, and Yukes have finally added Samoa Joe to AEW: Fight Forever as part of the World War Joe DLC. The former AEW World Champion headlines the DLC which also includes the all new Japanese Shrine Map, two new attires, and 11 new moves including signature taunts.

World War Joe is part of the Season Pass 4 for AEW: Fight Forever, which includes 3 new wrestlers, two new maps, a new Tournament Mode, 30 new move-sets, 52 new skin and attire options, and 5 new music tracks. Tony Khan is feeling pretty generous at the moment, despite having his neck injured by The Elite a few weeks ago, and is making sure all players get to reap the benefits of being AEW fans. As a special thank you to everyone who tunes in weekly, the new Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion is available to everyone right now.

It includes 5 new tracks, 20 new skins, and new Stadium Stampede PARTY modes such as Duo Stampede, Quad Stampede, Duo Deathmatch, and Field Goal Frenzy mode for 1 to 4 players.

AEW: Fight Forever is soon approaching its one year anniversary, and it continues to add wrestlers like Samoa Joe and Toni Storm to its ever-expanding roster. Back when it came out in June last year, we said “while AEW: Fight Forever does feel a little empty and outdated, jumping into a match as Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, and Britt Baker is so damn cool. I love this company with all my heart, and while I might have been down on it at certain points, I’m in no way disappointed. I just pray to TK and Yuke’s that there’s more to come from it down the line. Still, the developers have reminded us why they were so good at making wrestling games fun, just like what All Elite Wrestling has done for the sport as a whole.”

You can watch the World War Joe DLC trailer below: