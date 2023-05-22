THQ Nordic and AEW have finally confirmed the release date for AEW: Fight Forever, and it’s coming on June 29th, 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

AEW: Fight Forever is going to be a very interesting title indeed, since YUKES are on development duties. If that name is familiar to Wrestling fans, it’s because YUKES used to develop the 2K series of Wrestling games, as well.

“When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever,” said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion at AEW. “Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike”.

The new release date trailer also features Omega, and some gameplay, so get a look at that below:

Recognized for its retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic arcade feel, AEW: Fight Forever presents wrestling fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await!

“Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars”.

The game will feature single matches, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder matches, casino battle royale, falls count anywhere, unsanctioned lights-out (weapons allowed), exploding barbed wire death matches. There’s a career mode, loads of customisation, online multiplayer, and leaderboards, too.

