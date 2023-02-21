AEW: Fight Forever gets new match footage

As part of IGN Fan Fest, THQ Nordic and Yukes have released brand-new footage of AEW: Fight Forever, featuring Adam Page and Brian Danielson. The trailer blends in real life match footage of Hangman and the American Dragon going toe-to-toe, as well as in-game gameplay.

It feels like forever ago AEW: Fight Forever was announced, and with no release date in sight, fans still don’t know exactly when they’re going to get their hands on an alternative to 2K’s wrestling series. Despite no concrete information regarding a launch, there’s something to be said for what is being shown off, and with this new trailer, it looks as though Yukes has gone back to the golden age of wrestling games, when the N64 featured two classics: WWF WrestleMania 2000 and No Mercy.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, Omega said the delay was due to meeting the requirements of ESRB’s teen rating, and also readjusting the roster for wrestlers that are no longer there. Most notably, CM Punk won’t be in due to the fallout from the infamous media scrum that followed the All Out PPV from last year, where he threw shade at the likes of Kenny and The Young Bucks.

AEW: Fight Forever is an arcade wrestler that takes a lot from Yukes’ prime, with players being able to pull of every move from Darby Allin’s Coffin Drop to the One Winged Angel of Kenny Omega. It’ll feature a deep career mode, a long roster of AEW wrestlers, wrestler customisation, signature arenas, plenty of match types, and plenty of fun. It’ll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it releases.