Adam Copeland arrives in AEW: Fight Forever

All Elite Wrestling and THQ Nordic has released the Rated Gold Superstar Pack DLC for AEW: Fight Forever, featuring hall of famer Adam Copeland. The former WWE Superstar known as Edge is having the time of his life in AEW, and now players are able to control the Rated R Superstar, along with the all-new Haunted Forest map, 30 new skins, and seven new moves that include finishers and taunts.

The Rated Gold Superstar Pack is the second part of DLC for AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4, which will includes the following:

3 new wrestlers

Two new maps including the Japanese Shrine

New Tournament Mode

30 new move-sets

52 new skin and attire options

5 new music tracks

For those who haven’t yet had a chance to play AEW: Fight Forever, it is currently available to PS Plus members for free until July 2. We reviewed the original game and said “While AEW: Fight Forever does feel a little empty and outdated, jumping into a match as Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, and Britt Baker is so damn cool. I love this company with all my heart, and while I might have been down on it at certain points, I’m in no way disappointed. I just pray to TK and Yuke’s that there’s more to come from it down the line. Still, the developers have reminded us why they were so good at making wrestling games fun, just like what All Elite Wrestling has done for the sport as a whole.”

You can watch the Adam Copeland in AEW: Fight Forever trailer below: