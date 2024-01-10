AEW: Fight Forever adds Toni Storm to the roster

THQ Nordic and All Elite Wrestling have now added the three-time AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm to the Fight Forever roster. The Storm is Coming! DLC is now available as stand-alone content, part of the Season Pass 2, or the AEW: Fight Forever Bring the Boom deluxe edition.

While it’s great they continue to add to the roster, not adding ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm to the roster is a missed opportunity, and once again highlights just how far behind development seems to be. Still, she’s a phenomenal athlete, and getting to take charge of her in the ring and lay out opponents with Storm Zero is still cool.

The complete Season Pass 2 includes:

3 new wrestlers

37 new move-sets

60 new attire options

The new AEW Dynamite arena

“Beat the Elite” game mode

As for the AEW: Fight Forever Bring the Boom deluxe edition, you get the following:

AEW: Fight Forever (main game)

9 additional wrestlers

a large variety of new move-sets

60 new attire options

The new AEW Dynamite arena

“Beat the Elite” game mode

4 mini-games

We reviewed AEW: Fight Forever back in June last year and said, “While AEW: Fight Forever does feel a little empty and outdated, jumping into a match as Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, and Britt Baker is so damn cool. I love this company with all my heart, and while I might have been down on it at certain points, I’m in no way disappointed. I just pray to TK and Yuke’s that there’s more to come from it down the line. Still, the developers have reminded us why they were so good at making wrestling games fun, just like what All Elite Wrestling has done for the sport as a whole.”

You can watch the newest trailer for Toni Storm coming to AEW: Fight Forever below: