Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition coming this July

Nintendo will be hosting the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on July 18 in living rooms across the globe. A trailer showing off exactly what players can expect has been released, and you can watch it at the bottom of this article.

How quickly could you collect a roomful of coins in Super Mario Bros.? Or snag the sword at the start of The Legend of Zelda? Or clear the entire first course in Super Mario Bros. 3? Could you do it faster than your friends? OK — can you do it faster than the rest of the world? It’s time to find out.

The Nintendo World Championships: NEW Edition will challenge players to take part in bitesize challenges across a host of iconic NES titles, with over 150 speedrun challenges taken from 13 classic games. There will be a single-player Speedrun Mode where players can unlock new challenges and unique in-game pins along the way. There’s also going to be a Party Mode that allows up to eight players to compete against each other. For Nintendo Switch Online players, World Championships Mode awaits and they can submit their best times in five separate challenges that change weekly, competing for a spot on the leaderboard.

The games available are as follows:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

For those who are as old as us and can remember owning a NES back in the day, Nintendo are releasing the Nintendo World Championships: NEW Edition Deluxe Set which includes a physical version of the game, a set of 5 collectable pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-coloured NES Game Pak.