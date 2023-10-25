Mario Party 3 coming to Nintendo Switch Online N64 library

Nintendo is adding another title to the ever-growing list of N64 titles available on the Nintendo Switch Online Library, and it’s Mario Party 3, coming October 27th.

Via the official description for the video reveal (which you can see below), Nintendo says: “According to legend, when friends and family gathered around a Nintendo 64 system to compete in Mario Party 3, fun times were bound to follow! Well, it’s time to shine a beacon in the starry sky once more, send a message to your pals and ring up your parents because Mario Party 3 is bringing its collection of festivities to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library!”.

Here’s that trailer:

The last new Mario Party title was Superstars which was loads of fun, but checking back in with games like Mario Party 3 reminds you that while the series has gotten way better looking, and the mini-games have always been improving, you can still be cheated at the end by someone who gets lucky.

Back in 2021 I said this of Superstars: “It seems ridiculous it’s taken this long for Nintendo to add online to a Mario Party title, but that’s where we are. With the ability to save your game and continue onwards, it makes me almost think of “postal chess” from the old days. Sure, you have to be there to play Mario Party Superstars, but the fact that hours at a time aren’t the only way to play anymore is a grand thing indeed. For older fans, this is will be a nostalgic trip with modern updates to make it feel like a series at home in 2021. For everyone else it’s one of the best party games out there, even if it remains an experience where your luck may vary. It won’t change anyone’s mind, but for those of us who enjoy it, there ain’t no party like a Mario Party-party”.

Mario Party 3 is coming to NSO on October 27th.