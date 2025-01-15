Nintendo and Sea Life UK collaborate on Animal Crossing project

Nintendo and Sea Life UK will be working together to bring the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to various centres across the UK. Since its launch in March 2020, it has brought so much joy to over 46 million people worldwide, arriving at a time when escapism had never been more important.

The interactive experience will allow guests to the various Sea Life centres a chance to interact with incredible marine life as well as some of the game’s main characters. The tour begins on February 8 in Manchester, and will also be happening in Birmingham, Brighton, London, and the Chessington World of Adventures Resort. Sea Life is the second largest leisure group in the world, and anyone who’s been though knows how wonderful it is, especially considering it is part of the largest aquarium network in the world.

The themed zones such as the Atlantic, Arctic, Rainforest, and Tropics means there are plenty of species to see, and it makes so much sense to see a Sea Life and Animal Crossing collaboration. “We are thrilled to be offering this one-of-a-kind experience across a number of our SEA LIFE locations,” said Catherine Prichard, General Manager at Sea Life London. “Our guests will be taken on a journey alongside characters from Animal Crossing, all whilst surrounded by the thousands of amazing creatures that we have in our attractions, from Green Sea Turtles to Zebra Sharks in this enriching, fun and unique adventure with family or friends.”

Guests will be led by a tour guide as they meet Tom Nook, and characters like Aurora and Octavian, discovering sea creatures across “Sea Life Islands.” There’s a fossil dig, as well as the chance to search for Gulliver, the seagull who’s washed up on one of the islands. Visitors will also be able to collect character stamps, learn about the inhabitants of Sea Life, and interact with beloved characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The dates for the event are as follows: