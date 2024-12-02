Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete out today

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is out today for iOS and Android devices.

Players who were on the original Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp version can continue on “Complete”, or you could even start again if you prefer.

Nintendo says:

The original Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for smart devices invited players to become a manager of their own campsite, which they built from the campground up, by collecting and crafting furniture, seeing the sights, befriending an eclectic cast of characters and more. Now, those adventures can be continued – or started anew – in Pocket Camp Complete. This new, one-time purchase app is packed with many of the items and events that were released in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp over the course of seven years, along with newly added content. Players can exchange Leaf Tokens for in-game items, create and collect personalized player Camper Cards via QR Code, check out the new Whistle Pass location and experience a variety of returning and new seasonal events throughout the year, to name a few examples. Additionally, the ability to import Custom Designs makes its debut in the new app. It allows players to create designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, then enter the Custom Design IDs in Pocket Camp Complete to bring their designs to the app. These custom designs can be applied to in-game clothing, umbrellas, paths, flooring and more.

The one time purchase is for £8.99, with the publisher adding: “Complete offers a fresh start for new players looking to begin their camping adventure, and an opportunity for previous Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players to keep their adventures going. Existing players that have linked the Animal Crossing Pocket Camp app to their Nintendo Account can transfer their save data to Pocket Camp Complete by 2nd June, 2025 at 07:00 BST to continue their game progress.”

Pocket Camp Complete is out today for iOS and Android devices.