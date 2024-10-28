Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete coming in December

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will be coming to iOS and Android on December 3rd.

The game will launch for an “introductory price of £8.99”, and Nintendo says: “Pocket Camp Complete gives existing players the opportunity to continue their campsite adventures from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp with no in-app purchases and no continuous online connection required”.

Nintendo adds: “With this one-time purchase app, players can retain access to a majority of the items and events that have been part of the game for the past seven years, while continuing to make their personal campsites customised and cosy.”

As you build and customise your campsite, you and other campers can enjoy additional new content and participate in monthly and seasonal events throughout the year. This includes fishing tournaments, scavenger hunts, garden events and more. Since the app launched in 2017, the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp community has been building cosy, creative campsites and forging strong connections with their animal pals. As the campsite manager, players are tasked with building fun and engaging campsites loaded with cosy tents, relaxing swings and even merry-go-rounds, while also finding time for fun outdoor detours like fishing, catching bugs, chatting with neighbours and decorating their camper vans. While service for the free-to-start version of the app is set to end on 28th November, 2024 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is an opportunity to continue making unforgettable memories on your very own campsite. New for this version of the game are Camper Cards – customisable in-game cards that each player can create and trade through a QR Code, and that include information like the player’s personal favourite animal pal. You can also invite friends to join you at Whistle Pass – an all-new location unique to Pocket Camp Complete. At Whistle Pass, you and your friends and neighbours can enjoy activities including in-game live music performances.

If you have save data for the original game and link it to you Nintendo Account (by June 2nd, 2025) you can transfer your game progress over to the complete edition of the game.

