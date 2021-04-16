New range of gaming greetings cards from Moonpig

0 comments

by on April 16, 2021
Moonpig has announced a new range of gaming greetings cards featuring brands such as Nintendo, Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA, Warhammer and Marvel Gameverse and more.  The first elements of the gaming range launched in September 2020 with a licensed partnership with Nintendo, featuring Super Mario, Animal Crossing, and Zelda among others.  The launch was an instant hit on the site, so Moonpig is now extending the range.

Victoria Connor, Licensing Executive at Moonpig said:

We know how passionate people are about gaming and we’re looking forward to extending the licensed range for cards as well as gifting with more gaming favourite brands.

