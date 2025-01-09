New Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition trailer released

Nintendo has released a new nearly four minute long trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, ahead of its March 20th release date for Nintendo Switch.

The new version of the game that was originally on Wii U (in 2015) adds “enhanced visuals, added story elements, new characters, new Skell to unlock, and more”. The new trailer is called “Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – The year is 2054”, and it shows off a teaser for some new content coming to the game.

Watch the trailer, below:

The year is 2054. Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races, and humanity is on the brink of annihilation. A small number of survivors, aboard the USS White Whale, crash land on the vast and untamed planet Mira. Now it falls to players, who’ll play as a member of BLADE, to help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction. Mira is a sprawling alien world filled with vast oceans, expansive grassy plains, towering mountain ranges, exotic jungles and more, each with their own secrets to discover and threats to face. Players can move seamlessly around the surface of the planet and explore many huge areas, watch their ecosystems come to life, and encounter a range of unfamiliar, gargantuan beasts that can be battled to gain valuable resources. Once they’ve proven themselves to BLADE, players will earn the right to pilot and personalise their very own Skell – a powerful exoskeleton that can fly, transform into a vehicle for fast overland travel, and wield immense strength in combat.

If you do purchase the game before April 6th, you will get some goodies (and those who buy physical will get a code inside that box) that gives you:

100,000 credits

Melee weapon: Advanced Iron Knife

Ranged weapon: Advanced Storm Assault Rifle

Survival armor series: Survival Goggles, Survival Bodywear, Survival Glove R, Survival Glove L, Survival Footwear

Six weapon augments: Melee Accuracy Up I, Ranged Accuracy Up I, Melee Attack Up I, Ranged Attack Up I, Theroid Slayer I, Secondary CD Reducer I

Five armour augments: Max HP Up I, Max TP Up I, Evasion Up I, Potential Up I, Physical Resistance Up I

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on March 20th.