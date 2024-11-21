Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer demo released on eShop

Nintendo has announced a demo for Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer has been released on the Nintendo eShop.

Ahead of the full game which releases on December 5th, the new demo “lets players tailor boxing workouts to their lifestyle, goals and preferences whether they’re at home or on the go”, says the publisher.

Check out a trailer for the game, below:

The demo includes some of the game’s features and original songs, and players can transfer their progress to the full version when the game launches next month. It will also be possible to transfer progress from Fitness Boxing and Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise.

Nintendo says: “In addition to Daily Workout and Free Exercise modes, Daily and Weekly missions and Stretching, the demo gives players an opportunity to try the title’s new modes:

Sit Fit Boxing, which lets players complete boxing routines while seated

Mitt Drills that let players box with an instructor and complete combos at their own pace”

Virtual instructor Lin – one of six fully voiced trainers in the game – is the demo’s featured instructor. By completing workouts and building rapport with Lin, demo players can unlock a Box & Bond session designed to help get to know the instructors. In the demo Lin can be customized with a variety of apparel and accessories, while the game’s full version offers even more opportunities for customizing Lin and the entire line-up of trainers, including shoes, clothing, eyewear and hairstyles. Punch and dodge to the groove of 30 songs, including catchy renditions of pop hits. Pair up with your in-game personal trainer, then get moving in a boxing workout that fits your goals. Whether you want to challenge yourself or keep it loose is up to you!

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 5th.