Fashion Dreamer Winter collection update will add new items and features

Marvelous Europe has detailed the Winter Collection update coming to Fashion Dreamer on December 5th, which will add new features, items, and a Ciào Magazine Collaboration.

The Winter Update for Fashion Dreamer will be version 1.2, and introduce “new patterns, Muse parts, showroom furniture and photo frames” says Marvelous, “growing the wardrobe available to Muses as they find their freshest fits and show off their unique styles in the showroom”. Some of the new looks will only be available through the Limited Time Fair, which is a free in-game system that gives out objectives for players to complete every month, and in the process earns them patterns and items.

Here’s the rest of the information, directly from the official press release:

Designed with approachable objectives respectful of players’ time, the first Limited Time Fair features a Fantasy theme with nearly two dozen items in a butterfly dream motif. Designers will also be able to explore the all-new Muse Notebook, an in-game journal that will record players’ memories of the Muses they’ve met in-game in case they’d like to look back for inspiration from past encounters; and the Lookbook, where players can save and name their favorite outfits for a quick change of clothing or to share with followers. Finally, all Muses will receive a T-shirt made in collaboration with ‘Naisho No Lily’ (written by Fujita Hasumi), which is being serialized in Ciào Deluxe; and ‘Shining!’ (written by Nao Maita), which is being serialized in Ciào’s main magazine; and a Photo Egg frame made in collaboration with Ciào.

In Lyle’s review of Fashion Dreamer, he scored it 9/10 and said it “isn’t going to convince FPS bros to ditch the guns and grab the makeup, but for what it is it’s remarkably well-designed. The range of activities available from dressing up models to designing rooms is really impressive, and the online implementation is sublime. Don’t be put off by its casual appearance, this game is ready for the catwalk”.

Fashion Dreamer is out now for Nintendo Switch.