Fashion Dreamer will be launching exclusively for Switch in November

Nintendo and Marvelous Europe has confirmed that Fashion Dreamer will be coming to Switch on November 3rd, and put out a new trailer. On top of that, pre-orders are now available at certain retailers.

The new Fashion Dreamer trailer shows off the virtual world of Eve, and is an extended gameplay video, showing loads of the features and options fashionistas will be able to use to create their own unique brands.

Grab a cup of coffee (it’s eight minutes long) and check out the new trailer, below:

Fashion Dreamer is a creative-focused game where players can express their unique styles using their avatar, called a Muse. Designers can create their own iconic looks from cozy casualwear to chic couture, choosing from hundreds of available options that can be customized to be a truly one-of-a-kind look. Once players find their signature style, they can show off their latest outfits across different areas, called Cocoons. There, they can also explore inspiring new fashions from other Muses whether playing on- or offline or display them in their showroom to garner even more attention and Likes for their brand. Players can also increase their influence by completing design challenges, unlocking even more customization options to elevate their brand. Featuring asynchronous multiplayer, the world of Eve is inhabited by the Muses of designers from around the globe, allowing players to find inspiration or earn Likes for their most iconic fit virtually anywhere!

Here’s a list of the key features for the game:

Create New Outfits to Rake in the Likes — The virtual space is bustling with Muses, fashion fans who are always on the lookout for new inspiration. Dazzle them with the freshest fits to earn their Likes and grow as an iconic fashion influencer!

Nintendo has a stacked 2023 still to come, especially after all the announcements from the recent Nintendo Direct. Now we have Super Mario Bros Wonder in October, Super Mario RPG in November, and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in December still to come, but also this title, releasing on the same day as WarioWare: Move It.

Fashion Dreamer is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3rd.