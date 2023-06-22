The latest Nintendo Direct revealed a massive line-up for Switch owners for the rest of 2023, so we’ve put together the key announcement in one place for you to catch up.

There’s no doubt the biggest announcement was saved for the finale of the Nintendo Direct show, though, with Super Mario Bros Wonder announced for October 20th this year. So let’s get into the announcements, trailers, and information (from the official Nintendo Direct press release).

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is headed to Nintendo Switch. When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course. Super Mario Bros. Wonder features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to familiar characters like Mario, Luigi and Toad. Plus, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario. What other wonders could this game contain? More details will be shared at a later time. Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches for Nintendo Switch on 20th October. Pre-orders begin today on Nintendo eShop.

Super Mario RPG

Originally only released in Japan and North America on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics. Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as The Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series. Super Mario RPG launches for Nintendo Switch 17th November.

Luigi’s Mansion 2

A visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion 2, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development for Nintendo Switch. Can Luigi summon the courage to save Evershade Valley? Explore haunted mansions full of spooky spectres and bone-chilling challenges next year. More information will be available in the future.

Nintendo Direct: Pikmin 4

Welcome to the Rescue Corps. In this game, you are the newest recruit, and you’ll customise your character before setting off to meet the capable Rescue Pup Oatchi and the plant-like creatures called Pikmin. New to the series? Don’t worry – this is a great entry point for anyone that wants to learn more about Pikmin. Collect treasures around the planet to fix the Rescue Corps’ spaceship’s radar and open new areas to explore, including underground caves, where an environment that’s completely different from the surface awaits. Pikmin 4 also features Dandori Battles – try to collect more objects than your opponent within the time limit to win and save the castaway. Plus, for the first time in the Pikmin series, you can eventually set out for night expeditions. But nightfall sends creatures into a frenzy, so stay alert. Thankfully, you’ll come across the new Glow Pikmin to drive them away. Much more awaits on this uncharted planet. Discover it when Pikmin 4 lands on Nintendo Switch 21st July. Plus, a demo of Pikmin 4 will be available in Nintendo eShop on 29th June.

Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2

HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on Nintendo GameCube, will launch on Nintendo eShop later today. The games will be available individually or in a bundle that contains both games. A physical version that includes both games will also be available on 22nd September. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2, Pikmin 3 and, as of 21st July, Pikmin 4 – will be playable on one console.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Discover the origin of the great detective Pikachu! Partner with the tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu who calls himself a great detective to unravel multiple mysteries across Ryme City. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim Goodman and his talkative Pikachu partner work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents in this cinematic adventure game. Track down Detective Pikachu Returns when it launches for Nintendo Switch on 6th October. Pre-orders begin later today on Nintendo eShop.

WarioWare: Move It!

Get ready for more microgame mayhem in the latest WarioWare game. Hold a set of Joy-Con controllers, then move your body to take on a flurry of lightning-fast microgames. React quickly with the right movement, and you’ll be on the road to victory. Sync up your actions to beat each microgame. Plus, up to four players*4 can live it up across various minigames in Party Mode locally. Get your body moving to over 200 microgames in WarioWare: Move It!, launching on Nintendo Switch 3rd November. Pre-orders begin today on Nintendo eShop.

Pokemon Scarlet / Violet DLC

More Pokémon, places and stories await in this two-part DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. In this story, you’ll be leaving the Paldea region and delving even deeper into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Part 1: The Teal Mask has a planned release date of autumn 2023 and Part 2: The Indigo Disk has a planned release date of winter 2023. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is available for pre-order now on Nintendo eShop.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Wave 5: Squeaky Clean Sprint, a new course, is racing into Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC*2. More characters are also being added: Petey Piranha, who originally hit the track in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!; Wiggler, from Mario Kart 7; and Kamek, from Mario Kart Tour. Wave 5 zooms onto Nintendo Switch this summer. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023. Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop, or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Nintendo Direct: Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector in Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed trilogy, headed to Nintendo Switch in one complete package, including all DLC. The hit-and-run skirmishes of Batman: Arkham Asylum escalate into the devastating conspiracy against the inmates in Batman: Arkham City, and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of Gotham City in the ultimate and complete Batman experience coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this autumn.

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1

The origin of stealth action comes to Nintendo Switch. Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series as you infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to stop those wielding weapons of mass destruction from triggering total war. This collection features Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the games that started the series – Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge – plus plenty of bonus content. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 launches on Nintendo Switch 24th October. Pre-orders begin today on Nintendo eShop. Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available for purchase individually on Nintendo eShop.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

Follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria. Explore and scout monsters, freely combine raised monsters to create more powerful allies and take on enemies with your powerful dream team through changing seasons. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince comes to Nintendo Switch on 1st December.

Mythforce

Journey through crypts and castles with your friends in this first-person melee roguelike inspired by Saturday morning cartoons. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with up to three friends in online drop-in co-op*5 to take on the ever-changing Cursed Lands. It’s up to you to stop the evil Deadalus from taking over, but it won’t be easy. Make use of medieval weaponry and legendary magic to smite hordes of enemies. MythForce launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

Palia

This charming free-to-play adventure sim offers a breath-taking world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving adventure and meet new friends along the way, from in-game villagers to players from all over the world. Create a customisable character and gather materials around the landscapes and biomes of Palia to craft your ideal home. Palia is a cosy massively multiplayer online game, so friends can visit each other’s homes and adventure the world together in a welcoming, playful and friendly community. Palia launches on Nintendo Switch this winter.

Penny’s Big Breakaway

In this 3D platforming adventure from the team behind Sonic Mania, you’ll explore the bright and colourful world of Macaroon as Penny and her newly animated friend, Yo-Yo. Perform stylish, acrobatic tricks to avoid the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie and his massive horde of pushy penguins in Story Mode. Power up Yo-Yo to protect Penny and put your speed running skills to the test in Time Attack Mode to unlock special items and complete secret stages. Penny’s Big Breakaway launches on Nintendo Switch early next year.

Nintendo Direct: Fae Farm

Your magical home awaits in this multiplayer, cosy, farm-sim RPG. Craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead and explore the magical island of Azoria. Create your character and customize your adventure with new outfits and decorations for your farm. The cosier your home, the more rewards you’ll unlock! Cultivate an enchanted farm with up to four players in local*4 or online*5 multiplayer. You can even share your progression by crafting items, tending crops and exploring your surroundings together. Fae Farm launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch 8th September. Pre-order the game on Nintendo eShop to receive the exclusive Cozy Cabin Variety Pack.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

For the first time, Nintendo players can experience the visually explosive and fast-paced action battles of the second instalment in the STAR OCEAN series. After a mission goes wrong, federation officer Claude is stranded on an undeveloped planet. There, he meets Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact your destiny. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is a full remake of the 1998 science-fantasy RPG, rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. Plus, new combat features let you execute battles with strategic precision. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R launches on Nintendo Switch 2nd November.

Persona 5 Tactica

The Phantom Thieves return in this tactical spinoff of Persona 5. Assemble a beloved team of heroes in a new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe. After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help. Build your three-hero squad from eight playable characters, equipping an assortment of weapons to wipe out oppressive armies in turn-based battle. An emotional uprising begins when Persona 5 Tactica launches on Nintendo Switch 17th November.

Vampire Survivors

The devils are here and there’s no place to run or hide. Survive a 30-minute onslaught of monsters who grow increasingly stronger the longer you hold out. Gather treasure from defeated enemies to acquire upgrades in your attempt to outrun death. With couch co-op, up to four players can run, die and build their power together. Do you have what it takes? Find out when Vampire Survivors launches on Nintendo Switch 17th August.

Silent Hope

Seven wordless warriors must work together to find the reclusive King. In this action-RPG, you’ll explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons with seven silent heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. After each dungeon run, you’ll return with your treasures and craft better equipment to dive deeper and grow stronger, levelling up your heroes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths. Silent Hope launches on Nintendo Switch 3rd October.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Play online in this rhythm-based battle royale and aim to be the last bird standing. Up to 30 players can ruffle each other’s feathers in more than 20 musical minigames. Get ready to shake those tail feathers when Headbangers Rhythm Royale bops its way onto Nintendo Switch 31st October.

Gloomhaven

Lead your mercenaries to riches or doom in this adaptation of the hit board game, featuring turn-based card battles with RPG elements. You’ll explore cursed dungeons with unsavoury mercenaries – choose from 17 different characters and master more than 1,000 unique abilities. Hone your deck, set up synergies and face an ever-growing challenge where each choice matters. Gloomhaven launches on Nintendo Switch 18th September. Pre-orders for the Mercenaries Edition and Gold Edition begin today on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Direct: Manic Mechanics

In this chaotic co-op game, you and up to three friends*4 *5 are cast as travelling mechanics who must repair vehicles quickly to earn points and work your way through the town of Octane Isle. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers (and tractors, mini-subs and UFOs …) as possible before the timer runs out. The faster you work, the more chaos you’ll unleash – fuel spills, exploding tires, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abduction. Get your crew in the shop when Manic Mechanics launches first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 13th July. Pre-orders begin later today in Nintendo eShop.

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – TURBOCHARGED

The world’s raddest cars are back and taking fun to the next level! Zoom into wild racing action with over 130 vehicles and pull off outrageous stunts to avoid obstacles, find shortcuts and knock your rivals out of the way. Unleash your creativity by modifying your vehicles and building your own tracks. Race locally with friends in split-screen co-op*4 or up to 12 players can hit the track online*5. Grab the wheel when this game speeds onto Nintendo Switch 19th October.

And that’s it, that’s all the Nintendo Direct June 2023 announcements of note. Plenty to play, so plan your release calendar accordingly!