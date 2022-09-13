Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe coming early next year to Nintendo Switch

During today’s Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, an updated version of the popular Wii game, will be coming on February 24, 2023. Everyone’s favourite pink cuddy ball (in your face, Jigglypuff) returns to Nintendo consoles when Kirby befriends the mysterious Magolor after its spaceship lands on Planet Popstar. The game isn’t just a port of the original, as it’ll feature new new abilities and subgames.

Kirby will gain access to special Copy Abilities as he teams up with his friends on a captivating quest, utilising the new Mecha Copy Ability. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will support multiplayer for up to four people all on the same console, and everyone will be able to play as Kirby at the same time. It’ll also feature a collection of subgames to play, including the returning Samurai Kirby, and the brand new Magolor’s Tome Trackers.

Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!#Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gCK7ZyZQdn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

Kirby has had a bit of a resurgence as of late, with both Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Kirby’s Dream Buffet both dropping on the Switch this year. In our review of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we said, “Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a lovely surprise. It’s an evolution for the Kirby franchise, and though it retains the fundamentals fans know and love, it adds challenge and adventure in a way that the series has never seen before. It borrows heavily from its mascot-friends from the Nintendo family, but also stands alone as an adventure every platform game fan should experience. I didn’t think it was possible, and I never thought I’d say this, but Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an essential purchase.”

As we mentioned earlier, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will release next year on February 23, and pre-orders are now live.