After a surprise announcement from Nintendo, multiplayer fighting game Kirby Fighters 2 is out now. With plenty of powers to choose from and single player, co-op and competitive content, it looks well worth playing if you’ve worn your copy of Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

“Choose from a roster that includes 17 of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities as well as familiar friends and foes – Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight and King Dedede, Gooey and Magolor – to brawl it out in a series of blistering battles in Kirby Fighters 2, launching on Nintendo Switch today. Each of the playable abilities and characters has their own play style and set of moves, and by experimenting with them all, players can discover and master their favourite.

Kirby delivers a plethora of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, including Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby’s new Wrestler ability. Don’t be fooled by Kirby’s cuteness though – this athlete’s ornate mask hides the face of a determined fighter.

In the game’s Story Mode, team up with a friend or a CPU to take on a friendly match against King Dedede and Meta Knight, and climb your way up the Tower of Trial to the final battle. Between each floor of this ascending tower, fighters can also strategically choose items to boost selected stats. Prepare for an onslaught from a variety of foes as you climb the tower.

For more multiplayer fun, up to four players can battle on the same system with local wireless, or online play. Players can customise rules for free-for-alls and team battles by choosing their preferred items, stage hazards and even the ability to come back as a ghost in team battles. There’s never a dull moment, even if you get knocked out!”

Although Kirby games rarely bring out the level of excitement that Zelda or Mario do, I have a real soft spot for the pink puffball. The Fighters series has come a long way from being a mini game in Triple Deluxe, and I think I might spend the weekend bashing my friends with a parasol.