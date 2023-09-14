After many rumours it was confirmed the Nintendo Direct September 2023 was confirmed, and featured 40 minutes of games that are set for release this Winter. In other words, it’s time to check out more of Super Mario RPG, and a lot more games, including the announcement Dave the Diver is coming to Switch in October.

That said, people aren’t always able to be there in the moment, so we’ve put together this Nintendo Direct September 2023 article bringing together all the major trailers and headlines, with the official word from Nintendo, where possible, about the games shown. Of course, you can just rewatch the entire thing if you prefer that, via this YouTube link.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

The rivalry that heated up on Game Boy Advance reignites on Nintendo Switch. Donkey Kong has stolen the Mini-Mario toys, and Mario is determined to track him down and get them back. Use your brain and brawn to make it through a barrel of increasingly challenging levels – and in this updated version of the game, you can even play with a friend in local co-op. Grab keys and navigate perilous platforms with handstand jumps and backflips and lead the Mini-Mario toys to safety. Then prepare to face Donkey Kong head on! Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches on Nintendo Switch on 16th February 2024. Pre-orders begin today on Nintendo eShop.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

The leading lady is ready for her spotlight on Nintendo Switch. Just as Princess Peach and her retinue of Toads are attending a show at the Sparkle Theater, the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take centre stage to cause a ruckus. Now it’s up to Peach and Stella, the theatre’s guardian, to save the play – and the day. Luckily, Peach has gained some showstopping abilities: she can now use the power of Stella’s ribbon, and she can also transform! For example, Peach can become a Swordfighter to fend off foes with sensational swordplay, mix it up with martial arts moves as Kung Fu Peach, or show off her sweet skills as a pastry chef. And one more thing – she can even crack the case as Detective Peach. In this adventure, the gameplay changes depending on Peach’s role, and even more surprising transformations are waiting to be revealed. Princess Peach: Showtime! makes its debut on Nintendo Switch on 22nd March 2024

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024. More information about this game will be available in the future.

F-ZERO 99

Rev up your engines and get ready to tear up the track, because with 99 racers on the course the margin for error is zero. F-ZERO 99 features courses and machines from the original Super NES game in challenging multiplayer races brimming with high-speed, high-stakes action. Your Power Meter is your key to first place – it will decrease if you crash, or you can burn some of it to fuel a temporary speed boost. If the meter runs out, you’re eliminated. You can even relive your classic F-ZERO glory days with the Super NES controller, available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members. Plus, complete goals while racing to unlock cosmetic options for your machine, so you can be as flashy as you are fast. Race your way to first place in F-ZERO 99, available exclusively for active Nintendo Switch Online members later today.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Explore multiple spooky mansions and clean house as the easily scared Luigi in this visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion 2. Evershade Valley is filled with chilling locales to visit and clever ghosts to capture. Luckily, Luigi has the tools for the job, like the Strobulb to stun enemies and his trusty Poltergust to vacuum up ghosts or interact with the environment. Good thing, because his paranormal escapades will take him to a variety of places, including a former plant research lab, a broken-down clock factory and an icy, snow-covered mine, just to name a few. Plus, hunt ghosts with up to four players online in group “exorcises” across different multiplayer modes, or conjure up fun frights in the local multiplayer*3 ScareScraper mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD creeps onto Nintendo Switch in summer 2024.

Detective Pikachu Returns

This detective’s got a second bolt of brilliance! In this cinematic adventure, Detective Pikachu and his partner Tim Goodman investigate various cases around Ryme City while searching for Harry, Tim’s missing father. They’ll also work with other Pokémon to broaden the scope of their investigations as they follow scents with Growlithe, smash rocks with Darmanitan and peer through walls with Luxray. Can Tim and Pikachu solve all the mysteries and find Tim’s father? Find out when Detective Pikachu Returns launches on Nintendo Switch on 6th October. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order

Challenge your slick skills in this new single-player campaign. Introducing the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again. Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order is planned to release in spring 2024.

Super Mario RPG

The Super NES game is back with updated graphics and new features. Mario and Bowser form an unprecedented alliance to take on a fearsome foe, and joining them are Princess Peach and original characters Mallow and Geno. In battle, time your button presses with Action Commands to increase damage dealt or decrease damage received. Now when you time your attacks perfectly, you can damage all enemies at once. Successful Action Commands will fill the Action Gauge that, when full, will unleash a three-character Triple Move. The Triple Move changes based on your current party, so try out different combos.

Just like the original game, you’ll encounter bosses with colourful personalities in your adventure. This time, once you clear the game, you can challenge some of them again, but these powered-up bosses won’t be easy. Super Mario RPG comes down the pipe on Nintendo Switch on 17th November. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

Another Code: Recollection

The Nintendo DS game Another Code: Two Memories and its Wii sequel, Another Code: R – A Journey Into Lost Memories, are coming together, fully enhanced, on Nintendo Switch. A young girl named Ashley receives a letter from her father, who she thought had passed away. Seeking answers, she sets off for a solitary island in search of him. Once there, Ashley encounters puzzles and obstacles that threaten to hinder her investigation. Find the traces of her past and experience the full story in Another Code: Recollection, launching on Nintendo Switch on 19th January 2024. Pre-orders begin today on Nintendo eShop.

WarioWare: Move It!

Join Wario and visit a tropical resort brimming with a multitude of motion-based microgames. But there’s no time to unwind, because these lightning-fast microgames are served to you one after another – so get ready to get moving! Up to four players can gently shake, wiggle and battle it out locally in Party Mode. With over 200 microgames and multiplayer modes aplenty, everyone’s in for a laugh with Wario. WarioWare: Move It! launches on Nintendo Switch on 3rd November. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6

The final wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is nearing the finish line. Drift and drive under an amber sky in Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii, and put the pedal to the metal with more returning characters, including Diddy Kong from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Funky Kong from Mario Kart Wii and, from Mario Kart Tour, Pauline and Peachette. Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC sails onto Nintendo Switch in winter 2023. Active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can enjoy this DLC at no additional cost. The DLC can also be purchased on its own. Plus, a boxed version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC bundled with some extra goodies*6 is racing into stores on 6th October. Stay tuned for more information in the future.

Trombone Champ

Get ready to toot your own…trombone?! Honk, blow and toot through over 45 songs in this trombone-based rhythm music game. Better playing means more toots to earn. The Nintendo Switch version includes local multiplayer, allowing up to four players to pitch together in (relative) harmony. Plus, move to the beat with Motion Controls, collect cards and meet mysterious characters along the way to becoming top brass of the Trombiverse. Trombone Champ launches on Nintendo eShop later today.