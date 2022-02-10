Everything announced in the February Nintendo Direct

Last night, tons of cool announcements happened during the February Nintendo Direct. From new courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we’ve put everything together into one article for your viewing pleasure. One thing is for sure, 2022 is going to be one hell of a year for Nintendo.

February Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

MLB The Show 22

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION

Portal: Companion Collection

Splatoon 3

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Disney Speedstorm

February Nintendo Direct: No Man’s Sky

EathBound/EarthBound Beginnings

Metroid Dread Update

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Live A Live

Triangle Strategy

FRONT MISSION 1st Remake

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

February Nintendo Direct: Everything Else

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is set to release on Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2022. Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection is coming on February 17, 2022. Cuphead’s paid DLC, ‘The Delicious Last Course,’ heads to Switch on June 30, 2022. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, including every Kingdom Hearts game, is now available to download via the Cloud.

As detailed by us in an earlier post, Bandai Namco announced three new games coming to Switch. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE, and Taiko no Tetsujin: Rhythm Festival are all coming in 2022. The presentation also revealed LEGO Brawls; Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles; Two Point Campus; and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. You can watch the full Nintendo Direct in its entirety below: