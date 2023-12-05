The Crew Motorfest announces Hoonigan partnership for Season 2

Ubisoft have announced the start of The Crew Motorfest Season 2, and have partnered with motorsports brand Hoonigans, the creators of Gymkhana. In addition to an impressive 24 new vehicles over the next 14 weeks, this new partnership will introduce features such as a Gymkhana-themed playground and new races, events, and challenges. The new vehicles include iconic models such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX or the Lamborghini SC20.

A brand-new Gymkhana Grid Masters playlist offers players the chance to prove they can handle extreme situations, while the Drift Experience Playlist is also getting a 2nd volume, which doubles the amount of content and will challenge players to the limits of their abilities. Not only that, but players can expect a raft of Hoonigan-themed vehicles over the next 3 months, including the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron, and the Ford Hoonicorn Mustang.

Hoonigan co-founder Brian Scotto said of the partnership, “HOONIGAN is stoked on our collaboration with Ubisoft Ivory Tower for The Crew Motorfest. We’ve whipped up some exclusive content and hope you all like to play through this season as much as we do. Good times and even better rides!”

In our review of The Crew Motorfest, we said:

The Crew Motorfest offers an alluring alternative to the ultra precise track racing of your Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo series, embracing the culture and cult of high speed street racing over split second timings and pinpoint accurate racelines. This is the best that the series has felt so far and a more than promising start, with further content promised down the line. The gameplay loop is rewarding, the world looks stunning and the online play feels fantastic.

The Crew Motorfest players can access all Season 2 content for free on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S and PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. For the latest news on The Crew Motorfest and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com. To order, visit store.ubisoft.com.