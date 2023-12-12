Where to Safely Buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Key Before The Game Awards

Players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were treated to heaps of titles this year. For instance, the past few months alone have been an emotional ride. They included Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gotham Knights and Sea of Stars among others. So many games came out on Xbox Game Pass that it feels like we’re being treated to a buffet of gaming delights that makes wonder if our thumbs can handle it. However, as 2023 draws to a close, Xbox Game Pass might be slowing down. The December list is somewhat scanty and leaves some gamers still hungry. But there’s still hope on the gaming horizon.

The upcoming Game Awards

December 7 should be marked in the calendar because that is when The Game Awards will happen. Historically speaking this has been Christmas for the Xbox Game Pass enthusiasts. Announcements during The Game Awards have become legendary with game release dates falling over like confetti and progress reports on some of the most anticipated titles shattering across the gaming community.

What tea is brewing about the Game Awards? Brace yourselves as the rumors mill keeps churning. We may be in for some epic reveals if you believe what we read on the blogs. For instance, just imagine release dates appearing from nowhere, updates on games that we’ve been salivating for like cheat day snacks and maybe a surprise or two that we would have to drop our controllers in disbelief.

Admittedly, the line-up of Xbox Game Pass for December 2023 might look a bit thin right now but remember, one piece of news can change everything. If history repeats itself – and it often does in gaming – then we could be standing at the threshold of gaming rebirth.

Upcoming Xbox games in 2024

We eagerly await 2024 and the extraordinary assortment of games that Xbox Game Pass key has in store. An action RPG game by Obsidian Entertainment, ‘Avowed’ is a must-try for fans who enjoy this genre of gameplay. The above are just a few examples of some of the best titles that Xbox Game Pass will be offering next year.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is an amazing flight simulator developed by Asobo Studio; it promises to have unmatched realism. Ninja Theory presents “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II,” which is set in a haunting world of psychological horror. Pay attention for the dark settings of “Skull & Bones” as well as other surprises. This will be the gaming odyssey in 2024, hence ensure you have your ticket to adventure with you when playing Xbox Game Pass.

All things considered, we are still talking about a great Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month experience for gamers. The December lineup might be teasing us with a game or two, but The Game Awards on December 7 could be the grand finale we’ve all been waiting for. So brace yourselves and ensure your controllers are ready to go because the gods of gaming are about to rain announcements upon us and our virtual worlds.