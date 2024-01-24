Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior release date announced by Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream’s publishing label “Spotlight” has confirmed the release date for Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, and it’s pretty soon. In fact, it’ll be released on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam on February 13th, and will have a discounted launch price for the first week, costing 19.99€ / $19.99 instead of the recommended price of 24.99€ / $24.99.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is developed by Sand Door Studio, and it’s the team’s first game. The game is a hack and slash title, but with a tactical spin.

The team has also released a new trailer to announce the release date, as seen below:

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior introduces gamers to the ancient cities of Antala. After half a millennium of peace, a new danger hangs over the realm. Its fate depends on Imë, a mighty warrior gifted with godlike powers that allow her to rewind time in combat to summon clones of herself and protect the New Kingdom from the invasion of an ancient and powerful foe: the Raxes. Controlling Imë and an army of her past selves, players progress through ancient cities to grow Imë’s arsenal of weapons, acquire new spells, and prepare for a much greater threat ahead. In this tactical hack’n’slash, players experience a thrilling combat system, which allows them to use multiple versions of their past selves to repeat moves they performed during prior iterations of their fights. The game requires players to strategize with themselves to solve puzzles, defeat the Raxes, and help Imë succeed in her quest.

Thibault Legouet, Game Director at Sand Door Studio said: “We’re so proud to finally share Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior with players. It has been an incredible adventure, with the game starting as a student project and evolving into our studio’s first-ever title”.

Legouet added: “Players familiar with hack’n’slash games will find all the aspects they love about the genre, including a heroine battling hordes of enemies. But with the remnant system, which sends players back to the start of arenas at regular intervals with clones repeating their past actions, the game is really tactical. You have to prepare your plan before you execute it, and the straightest path isn’t always the shortest route. We can’t wait to see how players will make the gameplay their own, adapting their skills and tactics, combining different weapons and spell combos, and leveraging their past selves to save the kingdom”.

That’s not all the news for this one, though, as it’ll be a part of Steam Next Fest, offering a demo for potential players to try out, from February 5th until the 12th. On top of that, the game will be streamed by Sand Door Studio and Quantic Dream on Tuesday February 6th at 6:30pm (until 8pm), and on Friday February 9th, at the same time.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 12th.