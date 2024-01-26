Turn-based strategy battler Arco gets a demo today

Publisher Panic has announced a demo for the turn-based strategy title Arco, and it’s out today ahead of Steam Next Fest.

The demo will include a “small tutorial, a snippet of the campaign where you’ll play as Itzae”, which the team says is “one of four playable characters who will each have their own scenario in the full game”. In the demo you can explore a “mysterious dungeon”, and there will also be an Arena Mode, where you can customise your character and have a more free look at the game’s combat in action.

The publisher says that “Arco’s development is fuelled by a talented global team: Polish pixel artist Franek Nowotniak, Australian game developer Max Cahill, Spanish composer and sound designer José Ramón “Bibiki” García, and Mexican industry veteran Antonio “Fáyer” Uribe”.

Check out the latest trailer for the game:

Enter the breathtakingly beautiful world of Arco, a unique tactical action game where your decisions shape the story. Journey through lush forests, sweeping plains, and scorching deserts as you guide four unlikely heroes in their vendetta against the Red Company gang. Battle warriors of different nations, fend off greedy colonizers, and slay monstrous creatures as you voyage across this enchanted land. Change your fate, one move at a time.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Cleverly plan your next move in a unique, “simultaneous turn-based” combat system.

Unlock new game-changing skills, recruit powerful allies, and collect life-saving resources as you progress.

Progress through each campaign as a different character with their own set of special abilities.

Dive into a tale full of danger and excitement and watch it unfold from multiple viewpoints.

Explore a fantastical world brought to life by evocative pixel art and an atmospheric score.

Arco is coming to PC in 2024.