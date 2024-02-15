Forza Motorsport Update 5 now available

The Forza Motorsport Update 5 is now available, featuring lots of new content including the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife track. Along with the new update, their are a range of Spotlight cars and new events starting from today.
Located in Nürburg, Germany, the Nordschleife is renowned for its challenging and unpredictable nature. Built in the 1920s, the track has over 170 corners, 300 meters of elevation changes and is famous for its long straights and the Karussell, a banked turn that gives the sensation of being in a giant bowl. Its production car lap record is held by the Mercedes-AMG ONE with a time of 6:35.183, with the overall lap record of 5:19.546 held by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo.
As detailed on an official blog post, there’s a range of new content coming with the Forza Motorsport Update 5. On top of the Nürburgring track, some of the other highlights include:
- 4 new Spotlight cars
- 4 new Car Pass cars
- The new Career Ringer Tour, race some of the most renowned and modern German cars in epic showdowns
- The new German Automotive Open Tour Career Series
- Big fixes and other updates
- And more!
We loved Forza Motorsport when it released, saying “beyond the minor grumbles, Turn 10 has crafted a game that genuinely feels like it’s been made just for me. No pretension, just pure, unadulterated, exhilarating racing. No, it’s not perfect but the few gripes that I have could easily be patched over the coming months. For anyone with even a passing interest in racing games (and especially those with Game Pass, to which it will be delivered day one) , this is an experience not to pass by. An excellent companion piece to the open-world, frantic off-road action of Forza Horizon, Forza Motorsport is the next generation of racing that I’ve been waiting so very long for.”