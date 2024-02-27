Ib is coming to PS4 and PS5 in March

Playism has announced that Ib is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on March 14th, and that a giveaway is happening now, too.

Released back in April 2022, Ib is a remake of an adventure game set in an art gallery, it first came to PC and then Switch, and now it’ll be on PlayStation as well. The remake features “additions and optimizations that make this a must-play for both existing fans who played the original free game and new players alike, all while maintaining the original concept of making the game enjoyable even for players who are new to video games”.

We’ve got the latest trailer below, and you can check out details of the competition that’s running from the publisher, via this link.

A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone—anyone—else, the museum begins to change… Take control of Ib, a young girl who finds herself alone and trapped in a mysterious art gallery. Gameplay revolves around exploring your surroundings, collecting items, and solving puzzles. There are also multiple different endings to unlock based on your actions and choices in this mysterious gallery.

In our review, Lyle scored the game 9/10, saying: “Ib is a fantastic horror experience with a unique setting and more charm than you could shake a paint brush at. The sound design is absolutely sublime, and the spooky moments gave me goosebumps from start to finish. Replaying the game for multiple endings can be a bit of a drag, but it’s worth it to see all the content this wonderful game has to offer”.

Ib is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch and will come to PS4 and PS5 on March 14th.