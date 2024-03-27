Cozy adventure game Distant Bloom launches today on Steam

Kinda Brave Entertainment and Ember Trail have announced cozy adventure game Distant Bloom is out today for PC via Steam.

It’ll cost you $19.99 / €19,50 / £16.75 if you grab it, but you can also buy the soundtrack for $2.99 / €2,99 / £2.49, or bundled together at a 15% off discount for the launch.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Distant Bloom places players on a cosmic expedition to an alien planet, where they must embark upon a critical mission to establish a new home for their species. After a long journey through the cosmic void and an unexpected crash landing, you’re faced with the harsh realization that the lush green paradise teeming with life observed through the telescope back home is actually in complete ruin. Now it’s up to you, along with your faithful robot companion Kei’ki, and your teammates, to figure out what went wrong and restore the planet to its former glory. Along your journey, you’ll encounter several biomes ranging from hills, to marshes, to gorges, and forests. Each biome features unique fauna, characterized by the terrain (such as rocky, hot, dry, or wet) and the variety of plants (including trees, shrubs, ferns, and fungus). Players will have the chance to explore the planet’s fragile ecosystem and witness its blossoming before their eyes.

“With Distant Bloom we wanted to create a cozy, relaxed game about making the best of a bad situation and uncovering the wonder of an alien world,” said Alexander Benitez, from Kinda Brave Entertainment. “We think it’s important to learn to live in harmony with nature, and that takes patience, understanding, and nurturing. Distant Bloom is a game that encourages compassion for the land we live on and we hope it resonates with everyone we share this planet with”.

The game includes resource management, collection of raw materials and seeds, and the chance to upgrade your settlement, tools, and it also include relationships with companions.

Distant Bloom is out today for PC via Steam.