Go Fight Fantastic coming to PC in March, demo being updated

Kind Brave Entertainment and Dinomite Games has announced Go Fight Fantastic! is coming to PC via Steam on March 26th, and to celebrate the news, the demo has been “drastically updated with new content, coinciding with the Steam Remote Play Together event”.

Go Fight Fantastic! is a hand-drawn hack and slash adventure, offering a “6-chapter Story Mode with friends or solo, with intuitive character swapping mechanics to swiftly navigate challenges. Whether banding together to save the Bird Planet from an Alien invasion or testing individual prowess in Horde Mode’s endless arena, players will find themselves immersed in exhilarating gameplay, with opportunities to compete for global high scores”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Each of the game’s 4 playable characters boasts a unique skill set and playstyle, representing Tank, Healer, Striker, and Archer classes. As players delve deeper into this epic adventure, they will be mesmerized by the beautifully hand-drawn world of Bird People, engaging in deadly encounters and epic boss battles across six distinct biomes. Every playthrough promises fresh experiences. Dynamic randomization ensures diverse landscapes, enemy encounters, and upgrade options, allowing players to hone their combat skills to perfection.

“Go Fight Fantastic! captures the spirit of teamwork and cooperation, something we value highly at our team”, said Alexander Benitez, CEO at Kinda Brave Entertainment. “Embark on a journey across incredible environments, with intense encounters and mysteries to unravel. Whether you choose to play solo or with a party of friends, with the cast of imaginative friends and foes in Go Fight Fantastic! you’ll never be alone!”

The updated demo is available as part of the “Remote Play Together” Steam Event, which is out now and will be playable until February 19th. The developer plans to stream the game during the event, too, and will unveil some of chapter two for the first time.

Go Fight Fantastic! hits PC via Steam on March 26th.