Go Fight Fantastic launches today on Steam

Kinda Brave Entertainment has announced their hand-drawn hack and slash adventure Go Fight Fantastic is out now on PC via Steam.

Available for $14.99 / €14,79 / £12.79, the soundtrack is also available as a bundle, or separately for $2.99 / €2,99 / £2.49. If you do grab the bundle you also get a digital artbook. There’s a demo of the game available on Steam as well, if you do fancy having a try before you buy.

You can check out a launch trailer for the game below:

Go Fight Fantastic is a 1-3 player hack n’ slash starring a crew of interstellar smugglers, led by their space-dog Captain Bowie. traverse through its 6-chapter Story Mode with friends or go it alone in solo mode where you can intuitively swap between characters to swiftly navigate challenges. Whether banding together to save the Bird Planet from an alien invasion or testing your individual prowess in Horde Mode’s endless arena, players will find themselves immersed in exhilarating gameplay, with opportunities to compete for global high scores. Each of the game’s 4 playable characters boasts a unique skill set and playstyle, representing Tank, Healer, Striker, and Archer classes. As players delve deeper into this epic adventure, they will be mesmerized by the beautifully hand-drawn world of the Bird People, engaging in deadly encounters and epic boss battles across 6 distinct biomes. Every playthrough promises fresh experiences. Dynamic randomization ensures diverse landscapes, enemy encounters, and upgrade options, allowing players to hone their combat skills to perfection.

Alexander Benitez, CEO at Kinda Brave Entertainment said: “Go Fight Fantastic! is our love letter to Saturday morning cartoons; full of bright colors, quirky characters, punchy action, and a lovable team”, adding “we wanted to capture the wonder of a ragtag group of space travelers embarking on an expedition to a strange alien world, while also invoking that feeling you’d get from playing a classic beat-’em-up at the arcade in the 90s – only now with much crisper hand-drawn graphics that look like how we pictured these games in our imagination”.

Go Fight Fantastic is out today for PC via Steam.