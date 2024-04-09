Besiege expansion “The Splintered Sea” is coming in May

Developer Spiderling Studios has announced Besiege: The Splintered Sea is an expansion coming to the game on May 24th.

The physics-based builder will be getting that bit bigger with the new expansion, which the developer says will require players to “face new challenges, and unleash aquatic mayhem”, when it hits Steam on May 24th.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Enriching the original game’s experience, Besiege: The Splintered Sea offers a new expansion to the popular physics-based builder. In The Splintered Sea, players battle through a 10-level oceanic campaign, introducing new block types to bring more chaos to the high seas. Using elements of hydrodynamics, this expansion challenges players to explore new builds capable of above-water combat and undersea exploration. Test your creations in the expansion’s new sandbox, which sees players sailing through a vast archipelago, exploring ancient ruins, and putting their engineering to the test on water courses. Using The Splintered Sea’s eight new aquatic blocks, you can spread your destruction across land and sea!

In case you’re not familiar with the game, here’s the key features as a reminder, from the latest press release:

Oceanic Campaign Challenges: Dive into ten new water-themed campaign levels, pitting your creations against your enemy’s formidable fleet and treacherous sea creatures.

Building Aquatic Machines: Harness the power of 8 new blocks specially designed for maritime madness, including floats for buoyancy, a rudder for improved steering, a harpoon launcher for engaging enemies, and more.

Immersive Water Simulation: Play with hydrodynamics, including shape-dependent drag, density-based buoyancy, and higher-speed impacts, offering a realistic and engaging aquatic building experience.

Brand New Sandbox: Explore a rugged archipelago, challenge mighty galleons, terrorize local fishermen, and navigate treacherous waters in a sandbox built specifically for The Splintered Sea.

Multiplayer Madness: Engage in multiplayer combat with friends, create custom levels with the in-game editor, and unleash chaos in Besiege’s water-filled arenas.

Besiege: The Splintered Sea launches on May 24th on PC via Steam. There will be a bundle package for new players, but the expansion can also be purchased separately.