Echoes of Elysium is the first title from Loric Games

Developer Loric Games has announced its debut title, Echoes of Elysium, which is an airship survival RPG set in the mythical ancient Greece.

The Steam page is now available so that potential players can wishlist it, and we’ve also got a teaser trailer showing a little bit of the game. The studio also adds that it will “pull back the curtain even more with a look at the gameplay for Echoes of Elysium” in the coming weeks.

Survive in the ancient clockwork world of Elysium in this airship survival RPG set in the heavens of mythical ancient Greece. Band together and embark on an enchanting odyssey through Elysium’s shattered landscape. Choose your hero and grow in power while you design and build a fleet of majestic clockwork airships, soar to forgotten lands, and uncover the secrets buried deep in the heart of Elysium. Embrace the skies, defy the odds, and let the winds of adventure propel you towards triumph in this unforgettable open-world survival RPG.

Here’s the key features from the debut press release for the title:

Airships – Conquer the Skies! Design, Build, Upgrade and Live on your airships. Harvest, gather, fight and survive in the skies of Elysium.

In a Clockwork World. Gather, craft, build and survive amidst mechanical wonders and serene skies, but danger lurks behind every cloud. Use your ships, crafted contraptions, armor, weapons and your own wits to survive.

A Hero in the Making! Level up, gain new abilities, craft new weapons and armor and then augment them to grow even more powerful. Guided by the Goddess Lethe, can you save Elysium from its doom?

Better with Friends. Work alone if you choose, but adventure is always better with friends. Fleets of airships, crafting, boss encounters, everything you experience in the game has been designed to be better with friends.

Echoes of Elysium is “coming soon” on Steam.