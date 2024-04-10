Ereban: Shadow Legacy hits PC via Steam today

Developer Baby Robot Games has announced that its stealth platformer Ereban: Shadow Legacy is out today for PC via Steam.

The team says it has worked on Ereban: Shadow Legacy for five years, and describes it as a “fast-paced, story-driven stealth platformer combines stunning visuals and innovative third-person shadow merging mechanics in a morally grey universe”.

The team also says that it adds an “innovative mechanic to the stealth genre: the ability of merging with the shadows (or Shadow Merge), that gives the main character Ayana an extraordinary level of mobility and strategic options to infiltrate into her enemy domains and find out what happened to her people”.

Game Director at Baby Robot Games, Alejandro Marquez, said: “Ereban: Shadow Legacy is our first game, and as could not be otherwise, is also our love letter to all those great stealth games we grew up with. Combining traditional stealth with the Shadow Merge mechanic and all its possibilities has been very challenging, but very fun to develop and play with too. We hope that players enjoy the game in which we poured our hearts for the last 5 years”.

Here’s a list of the key features, from the press release:

Become one with the shadows. Experience an unprecedented blend of stealth and shadows with the Shadow Merge ability. Dive into shadows and move freely through them to climb walls, reach inaccessible places, attack from cover or advance unseen.

Experience an unprecedented blend of stealth and shadows with the Shadow Merge ability. Dive into shadows and move freely through them to climb walls, reach inaccessible places, attack from cover or advance unseen. Combine agility, powers and gadgets. Absorb echoes to learn more lethal and non-lethal shadow powers, craft high-tech gadgets, and combine all this with your agility to infiltrate Helios lines and investigate what they are hiding.

Absorb echoes to learn more lethal and non-lethal shadow powers, craft high-tech gadgets, and combine all this with your agility to infiltrate Helios lines and investigate what they are hiding. Play your way. Approach each level with your own strategy. Use your powers to move like a ghost or strike as a deadly shadow in this fast-paced stealth game that combines platforming and puzzles.

Approach each level with your own strategy. Use your powers to move like a ghost or strike as a deadly shadow in this fast-paced stealth game that combines platforming and puzzles. Define your legacy. Avoid or kill. Spare or consume. Save or doom. In this world where actions go beyond good and evil… how far are you willing to go to uncover the truth?

Avoid or kill. Spare or consume. Save or doom. In this world where actions go beyond good and evil… how far are you willing to go to uncover the truth? Explore a dying, beautiful world. Discover the ruins of lifeless cities, infiltrate sci-fi facilities carved into ancient temples and forge alliances to unravel the mystery of who you are and what happened to your people.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is out today (April 10th) for PC via Steam, and is coming soon to Epic Games Store.