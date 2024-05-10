Cyber Manhunt: New World hits Steam early access today

Spiral Up Games has announced that Cyber Manhunt: New World is available today via Steam early access.

It offers a storyline that goes across four chapters with 18 “unique characters”, and “over 8 hours of gameplay filled with complex puzzles and captivating social engineering challenges”. The game will also have a 10% discount during the coming week, making it $8.99 for the first two weeks of launch.

Aldric Chang, CEO of Spiral Up Games shares, “The talented team at Aluba Studio has excelled once again in Cyber Manhunt 2: New World, creating a game that is both relevant and profoundly engaging. Building upon the robust foundation of its predecessor, this sequel introduces even more complex puzzles and a nail-biting storyline that keeps players on their toes. We are extremely excited to launch this game in Early Access and offer players a gameplay experience that’s both captivating and intellectually stimulating.”

Cyber Manhunt 2: New World places players in the shoes of an AI detective tasked with cracking digital mysteries and uncovering hidden truths. Utilize authentic social engineering tactics and AI-driven investigation to solve complex yet intriguing puzzles, and uncover layers of an intricate plot. Each piece of the story not only leads to eye-opening discoveries but also exposes a sprawling, deeply interconnected conspiracy.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Immerse in the digital world as an AI detective, and dive into a world of deep-seated mysteries, each inspired by real-world incidents. Experience the thrill of solving intriguing puzzles that require clever thinking and strategic planning. Advanced Hacking Techniques: From basic techniques to more sophisticated methods like voice disguise, embody the essence of a true hacker. These varied tactics, ranging from password cracking to crafting digital personas, are essential in successfully navigating and solving each intricate case.

From basic techniques to more sophisticated methods like voice disguise, embody the essence of a true hacker. These varied tactics, ranging from password cracking to crafting digital personas, are essential in successfully navigating and solving each intricate case. Compelling, Interwoven Story: Dive into a narrative that draws its inspiration from real-world events, where each chapter seamlessly contributes to an overarching and intricate plot. Experience the emotional and psychological intricacies of each character, leading you through a complex web of conspiracy.

Dive into a narrative that draws its inspiration from real-world events, where each chapter seamlessly contributes to an overarching and intricate plot. Experience the emotional and psychological intricacies of each character, leading you through a complex web of conspiracy. A Spectrum of Lives: Meet an array of unique individuals, each reflecting different societal roles, motives, and histories. In this era of advanced AI, uncover the secrets they hide, revealing the multifaceted nature of their digital lives, where there’s more than what meets the eye.

Cyber Manhunt: New World is out today via Steam early access on PC.