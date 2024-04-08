Fractals of Destiny is out now on PC via Steam

Publisher Soft Source Publishing has announced its “semi-open world hybrid” RPG Fractals of Destiny is out now on Steam.

A mix of real time sequences and turn-based combat, Michael Wijaya of Krakatoa Studios said: “The team at Krakatoa Studios are very happy that players can finally get their hands on Fractals of Destiny,” adding: “A lot of love and dedication has gone into merging different RPG styles and exciting combat elements into a premium package and we hope that resonates with the fans’ reactions”.

Check out the launch trailer for the game, below:

Blending turn-based combat with real-time sequences, Fractals of Destiny presents a seamless mix of action and classic RPG elements, centred around a rich storyline. Become Zerva, a woman born in the midst of a cataclysmic war between the Velixar Azartus of the west, and the light empire of the east. With the universe on the brink of destruction, Zerva will need to call upon her extraordinary abilities to bring an end to the fighting, and restore peace to the universe.

And here’s the list of key features, from the latest press release:

Semi Open World Exploration: Allow players to explore a vast and immersive world filled with diverse landscapes, cities, and hidden secrets

Character Customization: Offer a wide range of options for players to customise characters skills, abilities, and playstyles

“Fractals of Destiny’s Early Access has provided invaluable feedback to help make the game as good as it can be,” said Bernard Lim of Soft Source Publishing, adding “Everyone has done an exceptional job in producing an exciting and unique product which we can’t wait for players to enjoy in full”.

Fractals of Destiny is out today for PC via Steam.