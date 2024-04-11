One Last Breath is coming to Switch and PS5, collector’s edition revealed

Eco-horror puzzle platforming game One Last Breath has been announced for Nintendo Switch and PS5, and a collector’s edition has been revealed too.

The Switch and PlayStation 5 edition will be coming in Summer, and will join the PC version that recently came out. The collector’s edition will cost €69.99 and as well as the game you’ll get additional items in what the team is calling the “Seeds of Hope” edition. It’ll also come in a “collectible monobox and includes an exclusive 16-page comic, a biodegradable peat pot, a substrate disk, and a seed “bomb,” alongside a customizable wing crafted from algae”. Basically you can grow a plant from this collector’s edition of the game.

The team also says that the comic that’s included will allow “you to delve deeper into the world of One Last Breath, enhancing your experience with the game. The Seeds of Hope Edition releases this summer”.

Check out the newest trailer for the game, below:

One Last Breath is a 2.5D platformer/puzzler wherein you play as Gaia, an earth goddess born from mother nature’s very last breath. Thrust into existence in a post-apocalyptic earth where mankind has all but vanished, it’s up to Gaia to restore life back to the planet. But be forewarned, as decades of pollution and greed have twisted the land into a hostile ruin full of deadly aberrations. Gaia’s powers allow her to control the environment – such as creating paths using tree trunks or summoning vines to hang between gaps – which are used in a variety of puzzles. Throughout her journey she’ll visit abandoned factories filled with hazardous, man-made obstacles that are mysteriously still operational. This polluted landscape is crawling with mutants who will mercilessly hunt Gaia down, so you must be careful if you’re to achieve your goal of restoring the planet. You’ll need to thoroughly explore too, as doing so will unlock an alternate ending, further uncovering the truth about humanity’s fate and its future.

In our review of the PC version, Chris White said: “One Last Breath has some smart puzzles that feel familiar to the genre, but the world is so inviting despite it being on the brink of collapse. There isn’t a ton of originality in its puzzles or its creatures, but the way it tells its story without a single word is admirable, choosing to let the environments do the talking. There’re a few collectibles to find which allow you to explore certain areas, and with a delightful art style and beautiful score, it’s an easy recommendation for fans of the genre.”

One Last Breath is out now for PC, and will hit Switch and PS5 in Summer.