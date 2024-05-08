Empires of the Undergrowth leaving early access in June

Hooded Horse has announced its ant-themed strategy game Empires of the Undergrowth is leaving early access on June 7th.

Empires of the Undergrowth is already sitting at an “overwhelmingly positive” status for recent reviews, with a “very positive” one based on all reviews, which total just under 10,000. The game has been in early access on Steam since 2017, so it’s got a fair share of fans, and it’s finally leaving early access in just under a month.

Check out the newly released 1.0 trailer, below, and then we’ll have the details for the things that will change between now and that 1.0 update.

Empires of the Undergrowth blends RTS and base-building in an experience firmly grounded in real-world science and biology, challenging players to lead a colony of ants against the many fearsome threats of the insect world. Build intricate nests, develop pheromone-based tactics, and evolve the brood to combat escalating threats across multiple game modes. Players can also experience the multi-part campaign that’s full of mystery and at least one slightly mad scientist.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

A new savannah environment with its own creatures and hazards.

New ant species you can play in the campaign or custom games.

The final arc of the single-player campaign, featuring three new documentary missions with full voice acting and new artwork, as well as a final climactic challenge.

New Game Plus mode so the campaign can be played again with further upgrades and increased difficulty.

And many more quality-of-life tweaks and improvements.

Empires of the Undergrowth is available in early access on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, and will hit 1.0 on June 7th. It’s priced at $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 / ¥3,980. It’s worth noting the developer says “We may raise the price when we leave early access”.