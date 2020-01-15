Podcast 378: Veganuary

It’s Wednesday, which can only mean it’s the middle of the working week and your favourite quadruplet of podcasting heroes are here to save you and talk about games such as Outer Wilds. Did Chris keep his promise and play the game in time for this week’s podcast? Will Adam Cook and Adam Carroll still love it? Will Nicola come along and tell them she played it ages back and the rest of us are lame. She probably won’t use the word lame, but maybe!

On top of that, Adam Cook has been playing Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, which is another Switch port of a Wii U game that didn’t do well but was pretty good, actually. Nicola has been playing Patrice Desilets’ Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, which is his first game released game since leaving Ubisoft all those years ago.

Send more of your questions to us, and maybe we’ll do a special podcast in your honour! We got loads this week so have saved some for next week. What’s our favourite podcast moment? It’s that one on the podcast, isn’t it! Ask us via Twitter, or email podcast@GodisaGeek.com to find out.

Click here to download the MP3 version.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

Follow Us!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access (including our vlogs, podcast, etc) and we even do code giveaways there. We also host a Patreon-Exclusive Discord server where, honestly, we’re just currently sharing Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Come join us!

Is there a particular game you want us to talk about, by the way? You can email us at podcast@godisageek.com or Tweet us via @GodisaGeek. Just drop us a line, even if it’s about food, or just how much you love us, your favourite gaming podcast. Follow the team on Twitter: Adam Cook is @JebusF, Adam Carroll is @AdamZoax, Nicola is @Wavey_Gravey, and Chris is @FirstAvenger83. You can also like us on Facebook, our page is here. Finally, follow us on Podbean, here.