Animal Crossing: New Horizons getting new critters this month via free update

Whether you need to differentiate your sea-man from your sea pig, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting bigger this month with another seasonal update, including more critters to catch.

It’s not unusual (©Tom Jones, 1968) for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to get updated like this, and it’s hard to know if it’ll be welcome to people who might have rounded off their 2020 by completing their bug/fish/etc collections, but hey, that’s the game, right?

Sea Pig, Snow Crab, and Abalone are just some of the sea creatures you can grab while diving, while snowflakes will fall which you can catch with your net to create new items and furniture. Snowboys will continue to be a thing as part of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, so there’s still time to get your items there. New reactions are part of this update, and I’m sure there are yet more hidden things to do in the game we gave the number two spot in our best of 2020 list. I gave it my personal number two spot in my GOTY 2020 list, also.

If you haven’t read our review, you can see it below in video form, but here’s a quote from the text:

I won’t apologise for sentimentality in a world that is ever increasingly moving towards anonymity and the cold. If you are looking forward to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as a long term fan, know that this is everything you could have hoped for, which is to say it’s more Animal Crossing with quality of life improvements on what might be the best console Nintendo’s ever put out. It’ll sell millions, earn new fans, and top play counts for years to come. Knowing my family will be playing this together for a long, long time, makes me feel like everything is going to be alright, and goodness, what more could you ask for?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Nintendo Switch. Check out our beginner’s guide if you’re just starting out with your newly acquired Christmas present of a Nintendo Switch and game!

Nintendo are on it right now, having just released info on a brand new Switch hardware edition as well as info on the bonus content for the Switch version of Super Mario 3D World.