MudRunner VR announced, coming to Meta Quest soon

Saber Interactive has announced MudRunner VR is coming soon to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, and is being developed in-house by Saber.

The team says that “MudRunner VR is the ultimate off-road automotive experience brought to new life in VR”, adding: “Jump in the driver’s seat and take charge of a range of incredible all-terrain vehicles on a daring adventure across extreme landscapes with only a map, your equipment, and your wits to guide you”.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Drive eight mighty all-terrain vehicles, each with its own characteristics and attachable equipment, as you explore immense environments with total immersion in Story Mode and Free Play Mode. Complete a combination of objectives and deliveries while enduring extreme conditions across wild, untamed landscapes. Overcome muddy terrain, flowing rivers, and other obstacles that react realistically to the weight and movement of your vehicle. Let nothing stand in your way! Perfect for both long-time series fans and newcomers alike, MudRunner VR captures the classic MudRunner experience in a new adventure designed specifically for Meta Quest. Vehicles, missions, maps and physics deliver an engaging first-person experience in VR, with new 3D models for trucks and environments. Players can interact with a variety of elements in the cockpit, and even step outside to attach the winch, refuel and more.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

The Ultimate Off-Road Experience Comes to VR: Enjoy the classic MudRunner experience with the unmatched feel and immersion of VR on Meta Quest.

Enjoy the classic MudRunner experience with the unmatched feel and immersion of VR on Meta Quest. Master Eight Powerful All-Terrain Vehicles: Get behind the wheel of eight unique, heavy-duty vehicles, each with its own distinct attributes and equipment as well as cosmetic variations.

Get behind the wheel of eight unique, heavy-duty vehicles, each with its own distinct attributes and equipment as well as cosmetic variations. Explore Vast, Untamed Environments: Adventure across immense sandbox landscapes while battling the harshest terrain and forces of nature.

Adventure across immense sandbox landscapes while battling the harshest terrain and forces of nature. Overcome Extreme Conditions & Get the Job Done: Complete a variety of perilous objectives and deliveries while fighting off the wild’s most hazardous dangers.

MudRunner VR is coming to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, and is available to wishlist now.