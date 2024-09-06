Expeditions Season 1 and co-op mode now available

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game now features co-op mode, with Season 1: Cave Odyssey also available right now for all platforms. The free-co-op mode allows players to play with up to three friends, and while already available on PC, console players now have a chance to explore the harsh terrain together. Season 1 of Expeditions allows those who want to delve deeper into maps by exploring the secrets hidden within new cave environments.

Cave Odyssey lets you unearth deeply buried secrets in the all-new cave environment. For the first time in the MudRunner series, explore huge labyrinthine tunnels alone or with some friends, where rare gems and mysterious unknown civilization records are hidden. Collect these precious stones and take part in a unique scientific discovery, but be careful to adapt your driving to this environment; it is far more treacherous than the surface already is.

Season 1: Cave Odyssey offers 14 expeditions, 12 contracts, and 11 tasks, with two new vehicles making their appearance to help navigate the challenges ahead. The Step 72-49 “Albatross” is a sturdy six-wheel vehicle, and the Shiba Overlander is a manoeuvrable scout that’s ideal for tight spaces. Two specialists are on hand to help out as well. Nava Desayi is an Operator while Solveig Friedenlund is a Jaegaer, and their abilities will improve drone speed and mark airdrops and shortcuts.

On top of Expeditions Season 1 and the free co-op mode, new gameplay content will be coming to all players for free. The Step 33-64 “Crocodile” is a famous high-clearance truck; the GPS Tracker tool can be placed on equipment caches to automatically sell content; and the Helipad module will be able to teleport immediately to another vehicle from base.

You can watch the trailer for Season 1: Cave Odyssey below: