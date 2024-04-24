Gori: Cuddly Carnage release date confirmed for August

Angry Demon Studio and Wired Productions has finally confirmed the release date for Gori: Cuddly Carnage, and it’s August 29th. It’ll be coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on that date, too, so all bases are covered.

Revealed during Wired Direct ’24, the team says that Gori: Cuddly Carnage is looking to “redefine the 90s platformer for a modern audience”, saying that it’s “full of dark humour, terrifying toys and nightmarish bosses, this is an uncensored hero adventure with no holds barred”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

A cat with cute paws and vicious claws, Gori, with his friendly hoverboard F.R.A.N.K, and the perpetually sad AI, CH1P, are the only thing standing between what’s left of society and the Adorable Army – a horde of insane, blood-thirsty unicorns and toys set on total world destruction. Unleashed accidentally by the hapless Professor Y, this collection of former toys turned tyrants now roam the Earth under the leadership of Pinky, the diseased dictator at the head of the Ultra Pets.

Developer John Kalderon of Angry Demon Studio said: “We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Gori: Cuddly Carnage across multiple platforms. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this absurd and action-packed world to life, and we couldn’t be happier to finally share it with players everywhere. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our amazing community and everyone who has been a part of this journey since 2020. Your feedback and support have been instrumental in shaping Gori into the game it is today, and we’re incredibly grateful for your continued enthusiasm. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with Gori: Cuddly Carnage – the fun starts soon”.

Leo Zullo, Managing Director of publisher Wired Productions added: “Cats have nine lives, and Gori has used most of them! When we first started to collaborate with Angry Demon Studio nearly 3 years ago, they had already been through a ride in development, but thanks to their determination and vision, with our support, they’ve been able to deliver exactly what they set out to do”.

Zullo continued, “Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a throwback to the games I played in the late 90’s and 2000’s. It’s pure adrenaline, fun, outrageous and really a showcase of just what indie gaming is all about – a place for creativity, freedom and the ability to make the game you want to make. Angry Demon Studios did just this, and I couldn’t be more excited for its launch on August 29th”.

