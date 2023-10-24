Gori: Cuddly Carnage gets a new origins trailer

Developer Angry Demon Studio and Publisher Wired Productions have released a new origins trailer for Gori: Cuddly Carnage, in which the question is answered: “why is a cat on a hoverboard, killing unicorns?”

The hack and slash games Gori: Cuddly Carnage is due in early 2024, and the trailer aims to shed some light on what’s going on in the title. The video is told through the mouth of a “synthetic hoverboard” which is Gori’s best friend (FRANK, stylised as F.R.A.N.K!), and shows off the lineup up characters trying to save the galaxy, while also giving some back story.

Check out the trailer below, as well as a plethora of information from the latest press release.

Humanity has been destroyed – and it’s up to Gori, along with his deadly but wise-cracking sentient hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K, and morose A.I companion, CH1-P, to slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos. Fuelled by insatiable demand, ‘Cool-Toys Inc.’ created ‘Ultra Pets’. The ultimate companions that never hunger, never require bathroom breaks and are impervious to the ravages of time. Little did anyone expect the mutation that transformed these perfect pets into twisted toys straight from your nightmares, hell-bent on wiping out humanity. Master explosive weaponry and devastating combos in an epic battle to prevent the Adorable Army from conquering the galaxy, and rescue Professor Y, their missing creator and only human who showed Gori and his friends love. Push your combat and platforming skills to the limits as you fight your way through twisted landscapes filled with environmental hazards, razor-sharp adult humour and a bone-crunching, pulse-pounding soundtrack.

Key features include:

Play as a badass cat with a team of unlikely heroes

Battle blood-thirsty hordes of mutated toys

Explore multiple levels filled with lethal environmental hazards

Master a devastating arsenal of explosives, razor-sharp weaponry and unlockable moves

Use your extreme hoverboard parkour skills to explore every corner of the level for collectables

Turn the town red with F.R.A.N.K’s blades as you slice and dice

Skate and slay out to an original bone-crunching soundtrack

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X in “early 2024”.