Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble multiplayer modes revealed

Sega has revealed the multiplayer battle modes for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, and up to 16 players can play, it seems.

The game is hitting Nintendo Switch on June 25th, and will have both local and online play, and you can play 2-player modes all the way up to 16-player, and if you don’t want to play with other people online, you can even use bots.

Check out the new trailer, showing the multiplayer off:

Here’s the modes, in more detail:

Race: Race against other players and reach the goal before they do but be careful! If you fall off the stage, you’ll have to start again at the last checkpoint you passed. Expect plenty of fun and exciting obstacles that will keep players on their toes!

Banana Hunt: The goal of Banana Hunt is simple – collect as many bananas as you can! Be on the lookout for the Banana Cloud that will randomly appear and rain down lots of Banana Bunches. During the last 30 seconds of the match, Fever Time will activate and Banana Bunches will appear all over the stage, so try to get lots of points before time runs out!

Ba-BOOM!: Pass the bomb to your opponent and roll far away! If you’re not holding onto a bomb by the end of a round, you’ll be rewarded with points. Whoever has the most points after five rounds wins!

Goal Rush: In this team-based mode, your objective is to roll through goals to gain points, all the while working together to outscore the opposing team. At the end of the match, each team will receive points for every goal that matches their team color, so don’t count your bananas just yet!

Robot Smash: Destroy the bots! Two teams compete against each other by hitting giant robots. How much damage you do depends on the weight of your character and how fast you’re moving. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins!

Sega says that “In each of these modes, players will also encounter item boxes! Roll into one, and you’ll be given one of many different items. These include banana peels to make someone slip up, a bat to knock your opponent away, a missile you can launch to blast opponents, and a heavy ball that will slow down anyone it hits. There are even items that are unique to certain characters, so keep on the lookout”, adding: “Alongside these competitive options, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s Adventure Mode allows up to 4 players to team up in cooperative play either online or locally, giving players even more ways to join in on the fun together”.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 25th.