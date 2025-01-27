Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O released on Steam today

Sega has announced that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O has been released on Steam for PC today, at a price of £15.99, with a 20% launch discount.

Not only is the first time that the franchise has been on Steam, but Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O adds rollback netcode and the “first new balance adjustments in over 13 years”. Sega says this is the “definitive fighting experience” for the game.

Check out the new launch trailer for the game:

Combined with support of up to 60fps/4K resolution, players can enjoy smoother gameplay in their quest to become the best fighter in the world. The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

The 30th anniversary edition is also on Steam, and that one costs £39.99, again with the 20% launch discount, and includes the following:

30th Anniversary Soundtrack Collection including more than 200 unreleased tracks

Exclusive Artbook containing sketches and other never-before-seen art from the original game’s pre-production

30th Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set with beachwear outfits for all characters

DLC Legendary Pack including customization items, stages, character models and background music from the original Virtua Fighter

Yakuza Series Collaboration Pack with character costumes, background music, and stamps from the “Yakuza” series

30th Anniversary in-game Rank Titles

30th Anniversary Wallpaper set

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O is out now on PC via Steam.