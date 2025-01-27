Two Point Museum gets a new overview trailer

Two Point Studios and SEGA have together released an overview trailer for Two Point Museum, coming on March 4th.

The team says: “Two Point Museum takes players into a realm where art meets antics, and exhibits collide with occasionally questionable management choices”, and adds that this new trailer gives an overview of the game.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Running a museum is a balancing act of epic proportions. Money comes from ticket sales, donations, and the perfectly reasonable prices at the gift shop. But beware – arranging expeditions, marketing, workshops, decorations, training, and all those other pesky expenses could put you in the red. Fortunately, loans and sponsorships are always available as backup, though they come with their own risks. A major component of any curator’s management duties is overseeing their staff. They are the backbone of any museum… and occasionally its biggest headache. Experts analyse and maintain exhibits, janitors handle messes and workshop builds, assistants manage ticket booths, gift shops and expeditions while security protects exhibits, donations and the peace. Skilled staff come at a price, so museum managers must keep those pay checks flowing or risk facing their wrath. So, who’s up for the challenge?

In our hands-on preview, we said: “On top of everything else, it looks absolutely lovely, with the series’ trademark bright, cartoony visuals bringing it all to life. It’s also very accessible, with simple controls and easy item placement, and objectives that are straightforward while still making you work a little to tick them off. There’s something about Two Point Museum that feels more laidback than previous instalments, yet I was never bored or at a loss for something to do, something to tweak, or somewhere to send my teams of intrepid explorers. It’s too early to say with certainty, but I’m pretty confident that Two Point Museum is about to add another success to Two Point Studios’ record.”

Two Point Museum is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on March 4th.