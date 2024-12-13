SEGA announces a new Virtua Fighter and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

You might notice a familiar name attached to the trailer from SEGA’s newly announced Virtua Fighter title, as it’s being developed by RGG Studio.

The Like a Dragon / Yakuza developer is not only developing the new Virtua Fighter title, though, as SEGA confirms: “New VIRTUA FIGHTER Project was confirmed alongside a brand-new concept, Project Century, from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, creators of the Like a Dragon franchise. The latest entry in the series, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, will release on February 21, 2025.”

Check out the teaser, below:

“SEGA continues to dig into its treasure trove of IP to bring back what our fans have been asking for,” said Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA Corporation. “This year we are proud to reveal Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, a completely new project in the Virtua Fighter series, and a brand-new concept from RGG Studio that for now we’re calling Project Century. This is in addition to last year’s reveals of Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and more. We will continue to look for opportunities to add to our incredible publishing line-up in the future.”

Alongside these RGG Studio announcements, we also got an announcement for a new Sonic Racing title: Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. We don’t have a huge amount to go on for that one so far, other than it “features a distinct racing mechanic that promises to transport Sonic racing fans into a new dimension.”

Check out the cinematic teaser for that, below:

Fans eager to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Virtua Fighter and learn about the future development of the franchise – both Legacy VIRTUA FIGHTER Project and New VIRTUA FIGHTER Project – also got to enjoy a special VF Direct, which shared more details on the exciting projects. Lastly, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack for SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is available now as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition across consoles and PC. Players can take on a new look as Shadow and play through a unique level inspired by the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Overall, a big night of reveals for SEGA, which is wonderful to see.