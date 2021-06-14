Rune Factory 5 to launch early 2022

Marvelous Europe Limited has today announced that Rune Factory 5, the long-awaited sequel in the beloved simulation RPG series, will launch physically and digitally in early 2022 on the Nintendo Switch within Europe and Australia.

You can watch the launch trailer here:

In Rune Factory 5, you choose between male and female protagonists, Ares and Alice. Embark on an adventure from the town of Rigbarth as a ranger for the peacekeeping force known as SEED, in a quest to recover lost memories. Explore vast dungeons, defeat vicious monsters and nurture nearby farmland. Players can also develop relationships with various characters to find true peace and happiness within the town of Rigbarth.

Newcomers and fans alike will be able to experience refined action-RPG combat, with eight different weapons, including Dual Blades, Spear and Axe available to master. The game also features iconic elements such as farm management, town quests and festivals. Protect the town from an onslaught of monsters, aid the townspeople with their troubles, or embrace your green thumb dreams.

About Rune Factory 5

In the sleepy border town of Rigbarth, a shift is happening. Mysterious events are unfolding, affecting the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature. As the newest recruit for the peacekeeping organization, SEED, you play an important role in maintaining harmony in the threatened Norad Kingdom.

With no memories of your past and with little to show for your experience, you must earn your stripes. Work with the people of Rigbarth to help the town flourish, forging friendships and making your mark as you go.

As the balance of peace begins to shift, it is time to prove yourself. With your new friends from Rigbarth at your side, set off on a grand adventure in this fantasy world to unravel the mystery befalling the land. Embrace your inner power to halt the descent into chaos.

Key Features

Fast-paced action RPG combat. Party up with the people of Rigbarth to unlock powerful and stylish combination attacks in fast-paced action RPG combat that encourages teamwork and strategy.

Party up with the people of Rigbarth to unlock powerful and stylish combination attacks in fast-paced action RPG combat that encourages teamwork and strategy. Forge friendships and find love. Forge friendships, fall in love and even marry the townsfolk who live and work alongside you in Rigbarth.

Forge friendships, fall in love and even marry the townsfolk who live and work alongside you in Rigbarth. Relaxing life simulation gameplay. Take time out of your adventure to enjoy the slower pace of town life, with everything from gentle farming to grand festivals.

Take time out of your adventure to enjoy the slower pace of town life, with everything from gentle farming to grand festivals. Vibrant anime visuals. A vibrant anime style is brought to life in this rich and colourful 3D world, enhanced with fully animated cutscenes.

Rune Factory 5 is scheduled to launch in early 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.