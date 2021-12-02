Season 2: Yule brings new Battle Pass and game mode to Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Sumo Digital and Focus Entertainment have today released Season 2: Yule for Hood: Outlaws & Legends, featuring a new Battle Pass. Along with fancy cosmetics, there’s a brand new mode called Gold Rush. In it, players must bring a certain amount of gold to their controlled spawn points before their opponents. Carrying too much gold can weigh players down, providing a nice balance of risk and reward.

As for the Battle Pass, it’ll contain 100 cosmetics. By completing heists, players can earn new outfits, weapon skins, and banner packs. Season 2: Yule is available right now for players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can watch the new trailer below: